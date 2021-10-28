LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in southern Indiana said they found guns, drugs and cash as part of Operation Thunder Over Underwood.
Four people were arrested after the Scott County, Indiana Sheriff's Office searched a home in Underwood around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officers said they found meth, pieces of drug paraphernalia, guns and more than $1,000 inside.
Charges range from dealing and possessing meth to maintaining a common nuisance.
The sheriff said he hopes to send a signal that "you better not deal drugs in Scott County."
