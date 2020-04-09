LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mayor Greg Fischer said Thursday that 29 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed inside Treyton Oaks, a retirement community on West Oak Street in Louisville.
Fischer said 21 residents of the facility and eight staff members are among the positive cases. Five of those residents have died from the coronavirus. At least three more staff members can't report to work due to exposure to someone infected, according to a news release from Treyton Oaks on Thursday.
Seventeen residents, all but one of which tested positive for the coronavirus, were transferred Wednesday night to Norton Hospital Downtown.
City-wide, Fischer reported 17 new cases of the coronavirus Thursday, bringing the city's total to 495.
While Fischer called that a "relatively small number," he said he knows there are more positives out there that we don't know of due to low testing capacities.
"Everybody should be behaving as if they have the virus," he said.
In addition to the new cases, Fischer announced five more deaths due to the coronavirus: a 69-year-old man, a 87-year-old woman, a 59-year-old man, an 83-year-old woman and a 52-year-old woman.
Louisville has now had 36 people die from the coronavirus.
