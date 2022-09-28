LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No injuries were reported after a fire gutted a vacant building early Wednesday morning in the Portland neighborhood.
It happened around 5:15 a.m. in the 2700 block of Sleven Street, near North 27th Street. Crews with the Louisville Fire Department began receiving several calls from people in the neighborhood, according to a news release from Maj. Bobby Cooper.
Firefighters arrived at the scene at 5:22 a.m. to find a vacant building engulfed in flames, with neighboring residential buildings on three sides. Firefighters searched the nearby buildings while battling flames from the vacant house.
It took 35 firefighters 25 minutes to bring the fire under control. The vacant building was destroyed, and three neighboring homes sustained minor damage.
The Red Cross is assisting four people who were displaced by the fire.
Arson investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.