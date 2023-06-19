LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four thoroughbred horses valued at $750,000 died in a fire Monday morning on Bluegrass Parkway near Bardstown.
Bardstown Fire Department and Nelson County Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a horse trailer on fire near mile marker 29 on Bluegrass Parkway at 6:29 a.m. Crews found a horse trailer heavily on fire.
Employees of the hauling company were able to get four horses out of the trailer before firefighters arrived, but four horses died. The trailer, estimated at $250,000, was lost from the fire.
The parkway was shut down for around an hour due to the fire.
The fire is being investigated by Nelson County Fire and Rescue.
