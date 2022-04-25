LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people were rushed to the hospital after a serious injury crash around noon Monday in the Deer Park neighborhood.
Louisville Metro Police Officer Beth Ruoff said officers were called to the multiple vehicle crash near Eastern Parkway and Norris Place, just west of Bardstown Road.
Police believe a vehicle "traveling at a high rate of speed" was changing lanes on Eastern Parkway when it hit a second vehicle, causing it to roll.
The first car flipped into oncoming traffic, landing on its passenger side. Three people inside that car were rushed to University of Louisville Hospital, and a teenager was transported to Norton Children's Hospital. All have serious injuries, Ruoff said.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.