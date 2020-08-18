LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kaleb Smith, 9, longs to go back to school. Yet the fourth-grader at Norton Commons Elementary School will start the year like the rest of Jefferson County Public Schools students: online.
"I'm a good student," Kaleb said. "It's just easier to learn from the classroom."
It's a familiar feeling for thousands of families during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially when Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear asked school districts to delay in person instruction to Sept. 28.
"I'm nervous too. I feel like it's my first day of school," said Kimberly Smith, Kaleb's mother. "I don't want him to be behind, and that is my greatest fear."
To ease that anxiety, retired principal Michelle Pennix offers four ways for parents to help set their child up for success learning online.
1. Be real about what's happening at home.
Pennix said this can help a teacher plan a lesson specific to your family's need.
"Over-communicate with the child's teacher," she said. "If all you have every day is 30 minutes supervised work time with your child, be honest about that and communicate that with your child's teacher first and foremost."
2. Location. Location. Location. Create a designated learning space.
On Monday, WDRB News showed how to make a dedicated education space in 10 minutes for under $10. Pennix said it's best if they're in a well-lit place free from distraction.
"When you are at that space, you know this is what I am here to do," she said. "And you tend to stay focused in that effort."
3. Set expectations
Lay out with your child the work to be completed and the duration in front of a device with a schedule.
"Basically, 1-2 hours for an elementary child (and) 2-4 hours for up through high schools. One of the important things to remember, though, is that is not consecutive," Pennix said.
"There is no home school NTI (police). No one is going to come and arrest you because we're in a pandemic, and you don't have eight hours of time to supervise with your child every day. But it is important that whatever time you do have it is spent supervising, and your child's teacher knows what it looks like."
4. Breathe and be flexible.
"If you're stressed, they're going to be stressed," Pennix said. "So if you need to say today is one of those days because of life's circumstances ... you need a mental health break, take it. Don't put that on your child."
It may seem like a no-brainer, but it could help your child make the grade.
Michelle Pennix was a JCPS principal for about 25 years and now regularly speaks as an education expert under her own principled Pennix brand.
