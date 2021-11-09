LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 41-year-old man was identified Tuesday as the victim of a fatal stabbing Monday night near Churchill Downs.
Dwayne Lamont Blackburn Jr. was stabbed to death just before 7:45 p.m. in the 3000 block of South Fourth Street, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office said.
He was transported to University of Louisville Hospital, where he later died.
Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Officer Beth Ruoff said officers were called to the scene — off Central Avenue just north of Churchill Downs and just west of Cardinal Stadium — to find Blackburn suffering from "multiple puncture wounds from a stabbing."
Ruoff said there are no suspects in custody, and the LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating the case. Anyone with information that could lead to arrest is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD or fill out an anonymous online tip here.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.