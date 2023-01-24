LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has died two weeks after he was shot in Louisville's Klondike neighborhood.
The shooting happened around 7:15 a.m. on Jan. 10 in the 4400 block of Woodgate Lane, according to a news release from Louisville Metro Police. That's not far from Breckenridge Lane and Six Mile Lane.
When officers arrived at the scene they found the victim -- now identified by the Jefferson County coroner's office as 42-year-old Timothy Greer -- with a gunshot wound. Police initially said Greer's injuries didn't appear to be life-threatening, but he died at University Hospital in the early morning hours of Jan. 24, according to the coroner's office.
Homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be sent anonymously through the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.
