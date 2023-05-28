LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead after a hit-and-run early Sunday morning.
The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. near 31st Street and Broadway, in the Parkland neighborhood.
According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley, a man and a woman were crossing the street when a vehicle approached.
The woman was hit and killed. The man was able to get out of the way.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 43-year-old Charisse Matthews.
Investigators said the driver did not stay on scene. LMPD is still investigating and working to identify a potential make and model of the vehicle involved.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or submit tips online.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.