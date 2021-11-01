LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 47-year-old man was identified Monday as the victim of a fatal hit-and-run crash in west Louisville.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said DeShawn Eddings died of blunt force injuries Saturday at Broadway and 34th Street.
Police said Eddings was first hit by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene. They said a second vehicle struck him too, but that driver stayed on scene.
Eddings was transported to University of Louisville Hospital, where he later died.
Anyone who was in the area or has any information about the incident is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or report it online here.
