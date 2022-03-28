Police lights (generic) (1).jpeg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 48-year-old man was killed in a police shooting in Lexington on Sunday evening, according to a report by LEX18.

Police were dispatched to Gay Place for an armed suicidal subject. Police also received an additional report that shots were fired at the location.

Police told LEX18 that the man walked out of a residence holding a handgun and rifle. He was ordered to put down the weapons, but he opened fire.

Five Lexington Police officers returned fire, killing the man. The officers will be placed on administrative duty during the investigation. 

According to KSP, the agency's Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the shooting, which occurred around 7:49 p.m.

The male, who has not been identified yet, died at the scene. 

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags