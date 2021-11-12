LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 49-year-old man was identified Friday as the victim of a fatal pedestrian crash Thursday on Interstate 265 in east Louisville.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Joseph Shaw died just before 6 a.m. of multiple blunt force injuries.
Investigators believe Shaw was outside of his vehicle, which was pulling a trailer, when he was hit by a car that was trying to avoid the vehicle. Police are not sure exactly why he was outside his vehicle, but say it was parked in the right shoulder, partially in the right lane.
The driver of the other car remained at the scene to speak with police and was later taken to University of Louisville Hospital with minor injuries.
The LMPD Traffic Unit will continue its investigation into the crash.
