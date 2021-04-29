LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Five former Ivy League football players who hope to win the Kentucky Derby this weekend took a break from the festivities to help out at Woodford Reserve Distillery.
Eric Armagost, Dan Giovaccini, Reiley Higgins, Patrick O’Neill and Alex Quoyeser are part-owners of Derby hopeful Hot Rod Charlie. The five fraternity brothers played on Brown University's football team together.
During their tour Wednesday, they helped roll barrels of Woodford Reserve from the distillery to their "resting place" in the warehouse, according to a news release.
"They also discovered that the limestone water of Central Kentucky not only makes strong thoroughbreds, its makes for flavorful bourbon," Tracy Frederick, corporate and portfolio media relations manager with Brown-Forman said.
Hot Rod Charlie, who was trained by O'Neill's uncle, has 8-1 odds.
