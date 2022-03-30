LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Five Hardin County Schools students have earned the right to compete in the National ProStart Invitational.
Nearly 400 students compete in the annual competition — which focuses on restaurant management and culinary arts — in front of industry leaders.
North Hardin students Leia Reynolds, Michael Nagao Summers, Jeremias Green, Desmond Washington and John Hardin student Trey Goodman were chosen to compete in this year's competition.
During the competition, students will create a fine dining experience for a panel of professionals. Those who win will receive scholarships from the nation's best culinary and restaurant management programs.
EC3 Executive Chef Roger Ramsey said he's proud of the students.
“They have worked extremely hard and will represent the Commonwealth of Kentucky with respect, pride and professionalism," Ramsey said. "Their hard work is paying great dividends now and I know it will continue to do so in the future.”
The culinary competition will be held in Washington, D.C. in early May.
