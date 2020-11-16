LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating a crash involving a New Chapel, Indiana, ambulance that was carrying a mother and her 3-year-old child.
Around 2:30 a.m. Monday, police responded to reports of a crash involving an ambulance and a car at Brook and E. Chestnut Streets. Preliminary investigation shows a car that was exiting using the I-65 northbound ramp collided with the ambulance that was traveling east. Police said the ambulance did not yield the right of way and hit the car.
The ambulance was carrying a 3-year-old patient and the patient's mother. The child was taken to Norton Children's Hospital with minor injuries. The mother, an EMT, and the driver of the ambulance all had minor injuries. The driver of the car involved also had minor injuries.
LMPD's First Division is investigating the incident.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.