LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Five inmates have died in six weeks while in custody at Louisville Metro Corrections. Now, a current inmate's family member is speaking out about the conditions of the jail.
Pat Mathison speaks with her nephew in Metro Corrections on a consistent basis. She said his unit of the jail is housing almost double its capacity. With an ongoing staffing crisis of correction officers, Mathison is not only worried about her nephew, but other inmates too.
"What is going on behind the doors of Metro Corrections? Somebody needs to explain it," Mathison said on Monday.
Mathison said her nephew describes the conditions inside the jail as "inhumane." After hearing of another inmate's death, Mathison is speaking out.
"It upsets me and you know we, for years, under our Mayor have said we're a compassionate city," said Mathison. "Where's the compassion in that?"
Daniel Johnson represents the jail's corrections officers as president of the Louisville Corrections Fraternal Order of Police #77. He believes the increase in inmate deaths is directly related to the ongoing staffing issues. The jail currently has 152 vacancies.
"You just can't give each person in our care the attention they need with the resources we have available," said Johnson. "You know, you're seeing two officers to 400 people on a floor."
On average, Louisville Metro Corrections sees three inmates die in one year. But less than two weeks into the New Year, there have already been two.
"The closest time frame these incidents have occurred within one another is within an hour. It's just a matter of time until one of these incidents happen at the same time. Then we won't have enough staff to descend to all the different areas they're needed," Johnson said.
Mayor Greg Fischer announced Monday that the FBI will be investigating one of those five recent inmate deaths, but did not specify which one. Fischer also said the most recent death happened in a unit of the medical wing that is "adequately" staffed.
"There's been five deaths, right? And they all have different circumstances behind them," Fischer said. "So the question is, is something unusual happening right now, or is this just really tragic timing that's coming here?"
"Bring an outside investigator and let's see what's really going on because people aren't just dying just because," Mathison said.
The staffing shortage at the jail also creates a dangerous environment for the corrections officers.
Johnson said two officers were assaulted Sunday night.
"We do have a group of dangerous criminals in our custody that just want to hurt people, and they will take advantage of that," he said. "One of those people was a female officer, she was working an area with about 200 inmates by herself and they took advantage of that. So it's just a dangerous environment and we're going to ask you to come do this for less money you could make delivering pizzas."
The union president said both of the officers had to go to the hospital to be checked out. One had a broken bone and the other is sore, according to Johnson.
Gov. Andy Beshear was asked about the situation at Metro Corrections during a news briefing late Monday afternoon. He said as far as he knows, no one has asked the state for help.
