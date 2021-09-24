LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Five Louisville Metro Corrections inmates were sent to the hospital early Friday morning after a suspected overdose.
There is no word on what possible substance may have caused the overdoses or how any drugs may have gotten in.
According to an incident report obtained by WDRB, officers were called to a women's dorm just after 5 a.m. and found three women unresponsive and blue in the face. EMS was called, as corrections officers began chest compressions. One inmate took two rounds of Narcan before she regained consciousness. A second inmate took eight rounds of Narcan to come around.
Metro Corrections director Dwayne Clark says of the five female inmates that were treated for a suspected overdose, three have returned to Corrections. Two others are expected to return later Friday. It appears none will require additional medical attention.
A Corrections spokesman said five other inmates were monitored for signs of an overdose, but their vitals were normal.
Louisville Corrections FOP Lodge #77 President Daniel Johnson tells WDRB the number of people who overdosed was much higher. He said a total of 20 inmates overdosed. He says the people who overdosed had no heartbeat and weren't breathing. He says if it weren't for the officers taking quick action, utilizing CPR and a defibrillator, some would not be alive.
A Special Operations Response Team, or SORT, is being called in, and corrections officers are searching dorms and conducting a "shakedown" of inmates. Louisville Metro Police also has a K-9 at the jail.
Clark updated earlier reports that clinics were being cancelled at the jail for things like chemo and dialysis. He says no dialysis appointments were scheduled, and a chemotherapy clinic will occur as planned.
Overcrowding at the jail and a lack of staffing has been a growing crisis. Johnson says at the same time officers were responding to the overdoses, there were technical problems with equipment and plumbing issues on another floor.
