LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mayor Greg Fischer said Thursday that 29 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed inside Treyton Oaks, a retirement community on West Oak Street in Louisville.
Fischer said 21 residents of the facility and eight staff members are among the positive cases. Five of those residents have died from the coronavirus, according to a news release from the facility.
At least three more staff members can't report to work due to exposure to someone infected, according to facility officials.
Seventeen residents, all but one of which tested positive for the coronavirus, were transferred Thursday morning to Norton Hospital Downtown. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Dr. Steven Stack, the state's public health commissioner, applauded the efforts of Treyton Oaks' staff, Norton Healthcare officials and city and state leaders in making the transfer of patients as smooth as possible.
"I cannot praise enough this leadership team," said Stack, who choked up while talking Thursday about the coronavirus' impact on senior-living facilities. "... That leadership team at Treyton Oaks Towers had done everything, everything that I tried to anticipate and ask, 'Have you done this? Have you done this?' They had done it all and done more. They're heroes. They clearly care for their residents as if they were their own family."
At least 104 residents and 48 staff members of long-term care facilities around Kentucky have tested positive for COVID-19, Beshear said Thursday. There have been 16 virus-related deaths tied to the state's long-term care facilities.
"This is where the coronavirus wreaks havoc," Beshear said. "... Had we not restricted visitation, this would be significantly worse."
City-wide, Fischer reported 17 new cases of the coronavirus Thursday, bringing the city's total to 495.
While Fischer called that a "relatively small number," he said he knows there are more positives out there that we don't know of due to low testing capacities.
"Everybody should be behaving as if they have the virus," he said.
In addition to the new cases, Fischer announced five more deaths due to the coronavirus: a 69-year-old man, a 87-year-old woman, a 59-year-old man, an 83-year-old woman and a 52-year-old woman.
Louisville has now had 36 people die from the coronavirus.
Related Stories:
- Mayor Fischer laments 'painful' time as drive-thru church services won't be allowed for Holy Week
- Louisville Mayor Fischer says city is focused on workplace complaints, local concerns
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.