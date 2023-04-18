LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Five people were taken to the hospital -- including an officer with the Louisville Metro Police Department and a Jefferson County Sheriff's deputy -- after a multi-vehicle crash in Old Louisville on Tuesday night, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of West Kentucky Street around 7:45 p.m. Around the same time, a vehicle crash occurred at First and St. Catherine streets, just a block away.
Police said a crash involving two passenger vehicles, a marked LMPD cruiser and a Jefferson County deputy sheriff's marked cruiser, happened as law enforcement was responding to the shooting. Both law enforcement vehicles had their lights and sirens activated.
An LMPD officer, a Jefferson County Sheriff deputy, two civilian adults and a child were all taken to the hospital after the crash. Ellis said the injuries from the crash appear to be non-life-threatening.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.
LMPD said the report of a shooting was unfounded. No one was located on West Kentucky Street.
