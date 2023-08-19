LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Five teenagers were injured in a single vehicle crash on Friday in Grayson County, according to police.
Grayson County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened near the 2600 block of Peonia Road in Clarkson around 11:10 p.m. A pickup truck driven by a 19-year-old was going eastbound on KY 88 when it left the roadway and hit a concrete culvert.
According to police, a 17-year-old male and 15-year-old female were riding in the bed of the truck were ejected in the crash. Two other 19-year-olds were inside the truck when it overturned, along with the driver.
The 19-year-old driver was taken to Hardin Memorial Hospital by Grayson County EMS with serious injuries. The four other riders were taken to Twin Lakes Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Grayson County Sheriff's Office said alcohol doesn't appear to be a factor in the crash, but seatbelts weren't being used.
Criminal charges are pending, according to police.
