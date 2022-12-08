LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- We've all heard it said before -- usually in a tone of frustration: people in this town just can't drive in the snow!
While snow is not currently in the forecast, we all know cold weather is coming. Officials with the Indiana State Police want to make sure when the white stuff comes, drivers are prepared for it.
Here are five things you can do now -- before winter weather returns in force:
- Make sure your tires are properly inflated: A tire's inflation pressure actually goes down as outside temperatures drop. Make sure your tires are inflated to the recommended pressures. To find the recommended pressure, check the label on the driver's side door jam or in the owner's manual. DO NOT use the tire pressure listed on the side of the tire, as that is the maximum pressure, not the recommended pressure. The tread should be at least 2/32 of an inch or greater on all tires. And don't forget to check your spare!
- Check your battery: Vehicle batteries are also negatively affected by cold temperatures. Now is a good time to check your battery and charging system.
- Make sure your wipers are in good condition: You don't want to be fighting falling snow and ice with ragged wipers. It's better to have new ones.
- Top off your wiper fluid: And make sure it's winter-grade fluid. During heavy snow or on a slushy roadway, it's easy to empty your washer fluid reservoir quickly.
- Pack an emergency kit in your vehicle: A good emergency kit will have a blanket, flashlight, jumper cables, a small shovel, sand or kitty litter and road flares / emergency lights. You'll be glad you have these items if you get stuck or have a breakdown.
Now that you have your vehicle properly equipped, officials with the Indiana State Police say there are nine things you can do to drive safely on the roads and prevent a crash:
- Dress appropriately for winter weather. Even inside your heated vehicle. You never know when that quick trip to the store can turn into an hour's wait in the cold for the wrecker to dig your vehicle out.
- Clear your windows of snow and ice before driving. This is simply common courtesy for other drivers. It prevents the ice from falling off your vehicle and hitting them -- and it enables you to see them and avoid a collision.
- Leave early. Ice and snow means it's going to take you longer to get where you're going. It's best to plan for this.
- Slow down. Driving fast on slick and slushy roads will only cause you to get in a wreck and then you'll be REALLY late (and possibly be the cause of others being late as well).
- Increase your following distance. Experts say instead of your normal 3-second distance, you should shoot for 8-10 seconds on slippery roads.
- Use smooth motions when you accelerate and brake.
- Don't drive using cruise control.
- Wear your seat belt.
- Put the phone down. Whatever you're looking up or texting, it can wait until you're done driving.
Don't forget to crowd snowplows. Those drivers are working for you. Give them plenty of space, and don't drive beside them on two-lane roads.
And be sure to check on family members and neighbors who may not be able to drive in winter conditions!
Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.