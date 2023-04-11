LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials now say four of the victims of Monday's mass shooting at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville remain in the hospital.
In an updated release Tuesday morning, UofL Health - UofL Hospital said one patient remains in critical condition. The hospital did not detail which patient that is, but Louisville Metro Police Interim Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said Officer Nickolas Wilt, 26, was shot in the head and underwent brain surgery. The police department said on Twitter that Wilt "ran towards the gunfire today to save lives."
The updated statement from the hospital said of those still being treated, another patient that had been in critical condition has been upgraded to fair. Two others that were injured are considered in stable condition.
A bank employee armed with a rifle opened fire at his workplace Monday morning, killing five people while livestreaming the attack on Instagram, authorities said. Police shot and killed the 25-year-old.
Nine people, including three police officers, were treated for injuries, according to UofL Health. Four have now been treated and released. One of the wounded, identified as 57-year-old Deana Eckert, later died, police said Monday night. Also killed in the shooting were bank executives Tommy Elliott, Josh Barrick, Jim Tutt and Juliana Farmer, police said.
Of the nine injured in the shooting, the release from UofL Health said five patients sustained gunshot wounds. The statement did not detail the nature of the other injuries.
Dr. Jason Smith, Chief Medical Officer at UofL Health, is expected to give more details on the hospital's response at a news conference planned for 11:30 a.m. with Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg and LMPD. WDRB will stream the news conference on all our digital platforms.
This story will be updated.
