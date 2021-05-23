LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two adults and a 5-year-old girl were hurt in a shooting late Saturday night.
LMPD says officers responded to the shooting on S. 36th St. around 11:00 p.m. Saturday.
Police say once they arrived, they found a man, a woman and a 5-year-old girl who were shot. Their names have not been released.
All were taken to the hospital and police say their injuries are not life-threatening.
There are no suspects at this time. If you have any information, call police.
