LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 5-year-old is boy making a shocking recovery after his mother said he accidentally shot himself in the head on July 31.
Shelby Ridener said her son, Trey May, was at his dad's house in south Louisville when he found a gun and fired it. Family members have told WDRB News that Trey found the gun on top of the refrigerator.
"(Trey's dad) called me and told me that Trey had gotten a hold of his gun," Ridener said. "I didn't really know what to think about it. I didn't really know how to process the words at first."
"Trey is adventurous and is kind of an 'I'll do it myself guy,' and he must have been looking for snacks and found it," Ridener said. "It was accidental, and he shot himself right above his eyebrow, and it exited right on top of his head. So it did go through his head, and there was even a bullet hole on the ceiling."
Trey was rushed to Norton Children's Hospital. Ridener said he spent several days on a ventilator in the ICU.
Now, less than two months later, Trey has made so much progress with his recovery that he's back home with his mom and little brother. He just got home Wednesday.
"I didn't expect this day to happen, especially at first when they're telling me he's never going to walk again, never going to talk again," Ridener. said
Ridener said Trey is autistic and is now speaking more than he was before. It's something she attributes in large part to the speech therapy he's received at Frazier Rehab Institute.
"It just really was amazing, all of the people we worked with," she said.
At his homecoming, family members brought green balloons to represent Trey's favorite color and watched as he walked from his mom's car inside the house. He was talking, smiling,= and said he was glad to be home. He quickly started playing with his little brother.
One of the only signs of what he'd been through was the helmet he now wears, protecting his head.
"He's wearing the helmet, because he's missing like 40% of his skull," Ridener said.
He can walk on his own, but he does wear a belt for his mom to have a little more control over his movements.
"The exact words of the doctor were: 'I won't have my same little boy that I had the morning that this happened,'" Ridener said. "And this is him. This is him before. I expect a full recovery."
She said more surgeries are expected in the future for Trey. She attributes his recovery to not only the doctors but also all the people who have been praying for her little boy.
"I swear by it: God saved him," she said. "He pulled him through. He's a miracle. He really is."
The Louisville Metro Police Department said investigators are still talking to the prosecutor's office to decide if any charges should be filed in this case.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.