LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a 5-year-old girl who was asleep in the back of a vehicle when it was stolen has been found safe, still asleep.
According to Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Ofc. Beth Ruoff, the vehicle was reported stolen from the Speedway at 7933 Fegenbush Lane, near the Outer Loop, shortly after 9 a.m. The child's mother left the girl asleep in the back seat and went inside the store "just for a moment."
When she came back out, her vehicle -- described as a a black, four-door Hyandai Elantra with damage to both outside mirrors -- was gone.
Ofc. Ruoff said all available officers were called to look for the vehicle. It was located almost an hour later, at the Meijer at 9500 Preston Highway, near the interchange with I-265.
The girl was unharmed and still in the back seat, asleep, according to Ruoff.
Police say the suspect is still on the loose, but they believe they know his identity and that they have "dealt with him before." He is described as a white male in his late 20s, with a thin build, a tie-dye shirt and jeans. Ofc. Ruoff said the shirt had been found.
This story may be updated.
