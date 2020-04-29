LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As Louisville struggled to feed seniors in need during the COVID-19 pandemic, a $50,000 donation poured in to help with that problem.
Metro's March for Meals lasted three weeks, from March into the first week of April, and fed more than 80,000 meals to seniors in Jefferson County. However, it halted because there were no funds to sustain the program.
Metro Government's Office of Resilience and Community Services continued its senior nutrition plan but was serving significantly less seniors. More than 200 seniors were on the waiting list for food delivery services through the city.
Now, thanks to Randy Bufford and the Bufford Family Foundation, a $50,000 boost will make an immediate impact.
"It's giving us an opportunity, for yet a few more weeks, to keep people out of the stores, to provide meals to their homes — directly to their homes — so they can stay safe," said Faith Aeilts with the Office of Resilience and Community Services.
The donation is allowing the city to serve five frozen meals a week to up to 500 seniors. This program started this week and will continue through the last week in May.
For the Bufford Family Foundation, this was a cause they felt called to help with.
"It's really not about us," Randy Bufford said. "It's about helping other people. I just encourage everyone out there that if you can find a way to help someone in need, you ought to do it."
While the city is doing what it can to provide, it admits it's impossible to serve every senior in need during these challenging times.
The Office of Resilience and Community Services is encouraging community members to check on seniors who may be loved ones or neighbors. Even just buying extra groceries or cooking meals for those seniors can make a difference.
"It's very important to do as much as we can to keep our seniors safe," Aeilts said.
While the seniors being served during this program have already been identified, the Office of Resilience and Community Services is still trying to provide help in other ways fro vulnerable seniors. If there is a senior you'd like to refer call 502-574-4377.
