LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in southern Indiana this week, reported by FOX59.
Hoosier Lottery said a winning Powerball ticket was sold at JLG Food Mart on South State Street in North Vernon. Anyone who purchased a lottery ticket at the location is encouraged to check their ticket.
The winner matched four of the five white ball numbers. The numbers are 19, 36, 37, 46 and 56, with a Powerball of 24.
Saturday's jackpot is ranked as the second biggest prize in the Powerball's 30-year history. It's an estimated $800 million, which is the fifth largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.
