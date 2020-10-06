LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $500 reward is being offered for information on animal poisonings in Frankfort.
The Arrow Fund said two cats and one kitten died after someone set out poisoned cat food in the Elkhorn Drive and Patricia Street area.
A dog also ate some of the poisoned food but recovered.
The organization said another cat was found in its owner's yard with a broken neck and several other cats are missing.
"Intentionally setting out poison to attract and kill animals is an inhumane and dangerous practice," Jessica Brotzge, president of The Arrow Fund, said in a statement. "By indiscriminately setting out poison in someone's yard, other non-target animals or even a child could be seriously injured or killed."
The Frankfort Police Department is investigating.
If you know anything call the Frankfort Crime Stoppers at (502) 875-8648. You can get a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.