LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first ever 502 Black Eats Week kicks off Sunday, October 4 and runs through October 10. The week long food event spotlights Black-owned restaurants and food businesses in Louisville.
"People are wanting to know how can they help Black-owned businesses thrive in this economy," said organizer Tiandra Robinson who launched "502 Black Business Week" a few years ago to promote local businesses.
29 different places are participating and will offer specials and discounts. Robinson says interest in Black-owned businesses has increased recently in light of protests over issues of inequality and also at a time when so many restaurants are struggling during the pandemic.
"For a lot of black owned businesses we're first generation entrepreneurs and we're trying to create generational wealth for our families. With the support of customers you're going to help those businesses have longevity and remain in business and so that's just important for us as a culture," she said.
More information on 502 Black Eats Week and the participating businesses can be found here.
