LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Louisville kids are doing some pretty spectacular things, becoming mini moguls of their own businesses. Now, a weeklong celebration will spotlight those kids and allow the community to explore everything they have to offer.
"502 Kids Biz Week" kicks off Sunday and runs through April 10. It features 21 businesses, including everything from eats and treats to clothing and crafts, all created by tiny tycoons inspired to create and capitalize.
"Today's generation is being raised by first generation entrepreneurs, so I guess they're seeing the work that's kind of rewarding for their parents," said Tiandra Robinson, who came up with the idea. "And so they're wanting to duplicate that as well."
In addition to offering specials and deals, kids will also get the opportunity to learn and earn.
"I'll be giving away cash prizes to those kids entrepreneurs that are participating," Robinson said.
Addison King is participating. The 5-year-old's treat shop, located at 1995 Brownsboro Rd., will offer a 15% discount on merchandise. The store features books, jewelry and Addison's favorite, ice cream.
"I like the red one," King said.
Robinson sees the event as an opportunity to showcase kids who are doing something good in the community.
"There's so much going on in the city," she said. "There's so much going on with violence, and we actually have kids that are doing something positive and I think it's important for us as a community, as a village, to support them."
While many of the min moguls are in the start-up stage of their business, Robinson said any support will pay off.
"I think if they see we as a community really have their back, that will push them to do it and improve," she said.
To view a full list of participating businesses, click here.
