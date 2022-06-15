LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Time is running out for someone to claim $50,000.
It's from a Powerball ticket that was sold in Jennings County, according to a FOX 59 report.
Hoosier Lottery officials say someone bought it for the Dec. 18th drawing at Jay C Food Store in North Vernon.
Winning lottery tickets must be claimed within 180 days. The winner must show up by 4:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Hoosier Lottery Prize Payment Office in Indianapolis.
The winning numbers were 2-6-24-51-61 with the Powerball of 1.
If no one claims the money, all of it will go back to the state.
