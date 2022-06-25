LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 56-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 265 in east Louisville on Friday night.
Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley said the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Friday.
Smiley said preliminary reports from witnesses indicated the motorcyclist laid his bike down in an attempt to avoid another vehicle.
Police say the motorcyclist was transported to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was identified as Patrick McCall by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
I-265 southbound was closed from Shelbyville Road to Interstate 64 westbound for several hours.
