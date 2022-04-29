LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities identified a 58-year-old woman who died last week after she was hit by a car near Louisville's Russell and Portland neighborhoods.
According to Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that woman has been identified as Tamara Blanchard.
Police said Blanchard was walking near the corner of South 18th and West Market streets around 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 19. At that time, a passenger vehicle was traveling westbound on Market Street when the driver lost control of the vehicle, crossing into opposing lanes of traffic and onto the sidewalk, where the vehicle hit Blanchard.
It is not known why the driver lost control, according to police.
Police said after hitting Blanchard, the vehicle hit another passenger vehicle traveling northbound on South 18th Street.
Blanchard was taken to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition. According to the coroner's office, Blanchard dies days later, on Friday, April 22, of blunt force injuries.
At this time, police say the case is still under investigation and it is not known if any charges will be filed.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.