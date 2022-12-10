LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 59-year-old woman was identified as the pedestrian killed in a crash on Dec. 7.
Louisville Metro Police said a woman died after being hit by a car on Bardstown Road around 6:30 a.m.
Cindie Scott was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. Police said Scott was in the middle of the roadway for unknown reasons when she was hit by a car.
LMPD said the driver of the car could not avoid hitting the victim.
The woman was taken to University Hospital where she died from her injuries. The driver of the car was not injured and remained on scene.
