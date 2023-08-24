LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The 59th Annual Country Ham Breakfast and Auction is the Kentucky State Fair's premiere event.
The ham breakfast kicks off at 7:30 a.m. at the Kentucky Expo Center. Every year, the ham breakfast showcases the best of Kentucky agriculture. The breakfast also gives farm families and other attendees the opportunity to hear from elected officials and KFB leadership.
Several Kentucky lawmakers will be at the breakfast including Governor Andy Beshear, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senator Rand Paul, and AG Commissioner Ryan Quarles.
For the past two years, the Grand Champion Ham has shattered records. In 2021, the winning ham was sold for $4.8 million. Last year, the winning ham was fetched at $5 million.
Auction proceeds benefit the winner's charity(s) of choice.
The auction has raised more than $23.8 million for local charities since the breakfast began in 1964. The first Grand Champion Ham sold for $124.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.