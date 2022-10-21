LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A walk and run Saturday, Oct. 22, will honor the life of a local photographer who was shot to death in 2020 while taking photos of racial justice protests in Louisville.
The Tyler Gerth Foundation is holding its Second Annual Tyler Gerth "Be Excellent To Each Other" 5K.
It's happening at 9:30 a.m. on the Big Four Bridge Lawn at Waterfront Park.
It costs $35 per person to participate.
Proceeds will go to the Building Equal Bridges Community Grant, which puts on the Tyler Gerth Polaroid Project -- a program that provides Polaroid Cameras to children as an outlet to express themselves.
Gerth, a 2011 graduate of Trinity, was shot and killed while attending and photographing a protest for racial justice in Jefferson Square Park.
