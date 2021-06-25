LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Tyler Gerth Foundation and Building Equal Bridges will hold its first memorial 5K this weekend.
Saturday will mark one year since Gerth was shot and killed while documenting racial justice protests in Louisville.
The run and walk to commemorate his life will start at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Big Four Bridge Lawn.
Building Equal Bridges works to continue Gerth's mission of creating a future in which his nieces and nephews won't have to deal with racism and division.
People can still sign up for $35. To register, click here.
Related Stories:
- 'He was my hero' | Family, community pay tribute to shooting victim with vigil at Jefferson Square Park
- Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Jefferson Square Park
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.