LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $5 million pipe replacement project in Sellersburg will cause some disruption for drivers.
The Indiana Department of Transportation has a contractor planning to start the project in early April on Interstate 65 at Camp Run Creek in Clark County, according to a news release.
INDOT said the contractor will replace twin pipes with a 28-foot archway under the road and into a low dam in the creek bed. The agency said the project will alleviate flooding in the area.
The project will have an impact on traffic with anticipated lane closures. INDOT said on or after Monday, April 4, the inside lanes of I-65 will be closed in both directions between Exit 7 to State Road 60 and Exit 9 to County Road 311 near Sellersburg. Additionally, the I-65 southbound entrance ramps will close at Exit 9 during the entire project, officials said.
In late April or early May, INDOT said northbound traffic will move to I-65 South through a crossover. Then in late July or early August, INDOT said traffic will be switched to I-65 North through a crossover.
Norman Drive will be reduced to one lane with temporary traffic signals on or after Wednesday, April 13, so crews can finish work under the road through mid-July.
Work is expected to be completed in phases through the end of October.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.