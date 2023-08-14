LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of people are shot each year on Louisville's streets, a problem that hits close to home for Rose Smith.
Her son, Cory "Ace" Crowe was shot and killed in 2014.
"His smile would brighten up the room," Smith said Monday. "His son —my grandson — will not get to know his father."
Smith has seen more and more homicides since Crowe's death nine years ago. She said he was the city's 46th criminal homicide of 2014 that October. In less than eight months of 2023, the city has seen roughly100 homicides and more than 260 people injured by gunfire.
"It's almost like 'tag tag tag,'" Smith said. "You don't know who's going to get tagged next — you're it."
Louisville leaders are looking for realistic steps Jefferson County can take to combat the violence. Smith's solution is prevention through The Ace Project, a program in which young people are given unique opportunities and a safe place to go.
The city, as part of its own new initiative, is offering more than $6,000 to the person with the best solution to solve the city's gun violence crisis. The Crescent Hill Community Council opened the contest last month, and it runs through Oct. 4. Below are the fives rules for submission:
- Your ideas for curbing gun violence in Jefferson County must be typed with minimum 10 point font and no more than 1 page total, or 500 words in length.
- The winning idea should include 3 action steps to implement the idea.
- The winning idea must be "do-able" with the resources available in Jefferson County.
- The winning idea my be a new idea, or a fresh look at an old idea.
- Any person from anywhere, of any age can win. We encourage school age children, young adults, and people in Assisted Living, nursing homes, etc. to submit their ideas.
But Smith said the contest is about more than just money.
"We done suffered enough casualties," she said. "We should be secure and safe in our own communities."
The winning suggestion could influence legislation that could spark change in our community.
"Let's be proactive," Smith said. "Don't wait until it comes to your doorstep, because it affects everybody."
To enter, you can pick up a form at any public library or print one off here. The winner will be announced Jan. 4.
