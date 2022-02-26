LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Six barges broke free near McAlpine Locks and Dam at the Falls of the Ohio, according to the U.S Coast Guard Louisville Operations Center.
The U.S Coast Guard said the incident occurred at 9:45 a.m. on Saturday and this caused southbound and northbound traffic at the Ohio River to close.
According to the U.S Coast Guard, traffic remained closed for several hours as tugs move the barges.
The ship Roger K. Shaw was the vessel involved in the incident.
In 2018, a towboat crashed into the Second Street Bridge on Christmas Day, which caused 15 coal barges to break loose.
This caused multiple barges to sink into the Ohio River. The last submerged barge wasn't recovered until May of 2019.
This story may be updated.
