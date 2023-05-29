LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another directional closure is planned for the Sherman Minton Bridge this week that will last for six days.
Starting Tuesday, May 30, at 8 p.m., the westbound lanes of Interstate 64 crossing the bridge will close and won't reopen until 8 p.m. on Monday, June 5.
A detour will take drivers to Interstate 65 to Interstate 265.
During the westbound closures, the Interstate 264 ramp to I-64 West will also be closed.
This closure comes after the westbound lanes closed for several days last week, as crews changed the traffic pattern on the bridge as they move into the third phase of the Sherman Minton Renewal Project.
The changes went into effect Friday and start in Louisville. The left lane will take drivers across the bridge via the bottom deck, but drivers won't be able to use the exit into downtown New Albany.
The right lane takes drivers across the top deck of the bridge, which is where you can use the New Albany exit.
The center lane takes drivers to Interstate 264.
The new traffic shift comes as crews enter the third phase of the ongoing Sherman Minton Renewal Project, which is aimed at painting and rehabilitating the now 60-year-old bridge. The project is anticipated to give the bridge up to 30 more years of life.
For more information about the upcoming closures, click here.
As for a timeline for the completion of the project, leaders said most major work is expected to be completed by early next year, barring any delays. To look at the estimated construction timeline, click here.
For more information about the project and to sign up for updates, click here.
Related Stories:
- New traffic pattern in place on Sherman Minton Bridge
- Directional closure planned for Sherman Minton Bridge this weekend as project enters 3rd phase
- Sherman Minton Bridge plan details construction phases, lane closures
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.