LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A six-mile stretch of Interstate 64 East in Louisville is expected to reopen earlier than expected.
The road has been shut down from the Interstate 71 split to the Watterson Expressway before reconnecting to I-64 East since Friday, June 16. The closure was expected to last two weeks, reopening by Saturday, July 1.
UPDATE: I-64 E To Re-Open Tomorrow, June 30, @ 6 am - Crews finished work earlier than anticipated!Project included asphalt resurfacing, guardrails, removal of concrete pavement in Cochran Tunnel, bridge deck replacement over Beals Branch Rd, bridge overlay over Lexington Rd pic.twitter.com/QRpwUvm3om— KYTCDistrict5 (@KYTCDistrict5) June 30, 2023
But because crews finished the work "earlier than anticipated," the road will now reopen on Friday, June 30, at 6 a.m., the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said in a news release on Thursday.
Crews have been paving, replacing guardrails and doing finishing work on the Cochran Hill Tunnels. KYTC said the bridge deck over Beals Branch Road was removed and replaced with concrete, and the bridge overlay and riding surface over Lexington Road was also removed and replaced with concrete.
The westbound lanes of the interstate closed on June 2 for the same work, but reopened four days ahead of schedule on June 12.
KYTC said it has been more than 20 years since the last rehabilitation project on the road, which was was finished in 2001. This project is expected to "extend the life of the interstate" and "improve driver comfort" on the roadway.
For more information about the project, and other ongoing projects across the city, click here.
