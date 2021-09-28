LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Six University of Kentucky football players accused of burglary are being allowed to return to practice.
All of them pleaded not guilty in August and are waiting on a grand jury to decide whether to indict them.
The crime allegedly happened March 7, 2021, at a private home in Lexington. The players were asked to leave a party and allegedly got into a fight with people who lived in the home.
Vito Tisdale, Reuben "RJ" Adams, Robert "Jutahn" McClain, Andreu Phillips, Earnest Sanders and Joel Williams pleaded not guilty during their arraignment in Fayette District Court
Vito Tisdale is accused of pulling a handgun during the fight. He faces an additional charge of wanton endangerment.
A judge ordered the players to stay away from the alleged victims and the home where the incident happened.
