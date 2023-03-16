LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new event coming in late March will spotlight six homes in west Louisville neighborhoods.
"Housearama" is aimed at increasing homeownership in west Louisville. All the homes have been newly built or renovated in the past year.
"We're hoping that this is going to generate some buzz," John Shaw-Woo, the founder and CFO of Noir Black Chamber of Commerce, said. "It's going to bring people past 9th Street."
Shaw-Woo, who co-owns Noir Realty, is launching the event through the Noir Black Chamber of Commerce.
"Our mission is to move Black America forward," he said. "Housing is a major issue so that was definitely something we wanted to focus on."
People will be able to tour renovated and newly built homes in Russell, Shawnee and Parkland. Organizers want potential homebuyers to invest in these neighborhoods.
"They should consider taking pride in ownership and moving back into the neighborhoods and creating that community," Tamika Jackson, principal broker and co-owner of Noir Reality, said.
The chamber partnered with the Louisville Affordable Housing Trust Fund on some of the featured homes to give people already living in the west end, a better opportunity to become a homeowner.
"I think that is just can show people that just because you need affordable housing, doesn't mean it won't be beautiful," Christie McCravy, executive director of the Louisville Affordable Housing Trust Fund, said.
Realtors, mortgage brokers and other experts will be on hand during Housearama, to help educate potential buyers on their financial options.
"When you have good, quality, desirable housing like this, that's key to stabilizing a neighborhood like Russell," McCravy said.
The hope is to show off the potential of neighborhoods in west Louisville.
"Be open to what is out here, available to you in the community," Jackson said.
Housearama will be held March 25 from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. For more information, click here.
