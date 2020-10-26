CRESTWOOD, Ky. (WDRB) -- A young, aspiring artist is using her talents to give back to others.
Briella, 6, loves to paint. Her hero is late artist, Bob Ross. She's been watching his videos for years and recently started painting herself, leaving her parents shocked with her abilities.
"My husband's really artistic, but that's just not something we've ever done," said Briella's mom, Kaitlin. "When it's all done, and she starts blending her colors and using all of the tools together, it's incredible. It really blows me away."
Kaitlin does help set the paints out and tries to keep any messes under control, but she said Briella does all the painting by herself from watching Ross' videos.
"It's fun, and it's entertaining," Briella said. "It's not hard to paint."
Briella recently started selling her paintings and decided she didn't want to keep the money for herself. Instead, she donated to the Addison Jo Blair Cancer Care Center, part of the Norton Children's Hospital Foundation.
"If we can use what makes us happy and spread joy to other people, we'll do that 100% and that's what she's doing," Kaitlin said.
Briella has a goal to raise $500 for the cancer care center.
To help reach her goal, she's now selling Christmas ornaments, filled with fake snow and small picture of one of her paintings. At $10 per ornament, she's already sold nearly 30 and has raised hundreds of dollars to donate.
"I want to give a lot to the hospital," Briella said.
If you'd like to support Briella's project and donate to the Addison Jo Blair Cancer Care Center at Norton, you can click here to buy an ornament. If you'd like to donate directly to Norton Children's, click here.
