LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 6-year-old will be honored for his resiliency and courage when University of Kentucky kicks off against Iowa in the Citrus Bowl on New Year's Day, reported by LEX18.
Last December, Malakai Roberts was with his mother, Cacy, and brother watching a movie from inside their Lexington home. Gunshots were fired into the house, with a bullet going through the boy's temple and behind his eyes.
He had a fractured skull and was blinded by the gunshot, which also damaged his ability to smell and taste.
Roberts hasn't let the life-changing tragedy slow him down. He's learned to ride a scooter and bicycle, along with attending programs offered by the Kentucky School for the Blind. He's been learning braille and how to use a walking stick while socializing with other children who are blind.
In November, an ocularist made a prosthetic eye for Malakai Roberts, helping to achieve a more "normal" look after his eye was surgically removed.
Vrbo, a company that offers vacation trips, gifted Roberts and his family a trip to the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Fla., according to LEX18.
"We're so excited," Cacy Roberts said to LEX18. "This is something we would never be able to do if not for this, so we're really pumped."
"I wanna go cause they have different types of candy and stuff," Malakai said.
In November, Roberts joined the Future Healers program, a partnership between Christopher 2X Game Changers, UofL Hospital's Trauma Institute and students at the University of Louisville School of Medicine.
A GoFundMe has been setup in support of the family.
