LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 6-year-old special needs child in Louisville got a playhouse custom built just for her.
Jane Secrest was born with abnormally arranged organs. She's had several surgeries and therapy sessions, but she's now on home hospice care.
On Wednesday, she got to enjoy her new therapeutic playhouse that was revealed to her family last week.
The playhouse is part of Kosair Charities' Dream Playhouse program. For 10 years, Louisville-area builders and sponsors have teamed up to build the playhouses.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.