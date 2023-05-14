LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 61-year-old Louisville woman was identified as the victim killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 264 near Crittenden Drive last Friday.
Karen Sullivan died at University Hospital from blunt force injuries, according to Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
Louisville Metro Police said the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. when Sullivan rear-ended another vehicle on I-264. The occupant of the other vehicle didn't suffer any injuries.
Related Story:
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.