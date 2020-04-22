LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A New Albany man is dead after a rollover crash Tuesday night in Clarksville.
According to a news release from Indiana State Police, it happened around 11:15 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 65, near the 5.2 mile-marker, not far from Ryder Truck Sales. When officers arrived, they found a black, 2010 Ford Fusion that had flipped over, coming to rest on the driver's side.
The driver, 61-year-old Paul E. Barksdale from New Albany, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Clark County Coroner's Office. No one else was in the car.
According to the preliminary investigation, it appears the Fusion was headed north on I-65 when it left the east side of the roadway for an unknown reason. It continued down a small embankment and overturned before striking a fence and two semi-trucks parked at the nearby Ryder Truck Sales.
This crash is still under investigation.
