JEFFERSONVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another luxury apartment community is coming to Jeffersonville.
The Slate will be located at 4903 Hamburg Pike, which is less than a mile away from Veterans Parkway.
The complex will feature one to three bedroom "garden-style apartment homes," a resort-style pool, gourmet grilling stations, a volleyball court and a dog park.
"We continue to see tremendous growth in Jeffersonville, as indicated by our third investment in the area, Brandon Denton, the co-founder of Denton Floyd said.
"We are excited about this new development and believe that the addition of more housing options in Jeffersonville will support significant expansion over the next 10 years, building on the economic success of River Ridge and related developments."
Prices for the 264 units in The Slate will range from $984 to $1,526 a month.
“While we will continue to primarily focus on the affordable housing market, The Slate will help to address a growing demand for high quality housing in every price range," co-founder and principal of LDG Chris Dischinger said.
